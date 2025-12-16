Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty, producer Bhushan Kumar and Nidhi Dutta and director Anurag Singh attended the teaser launch of one of the biggest films of 2026, Border 2. The team of the film talked about several aspects of the film. A conversation about Border is incomplete without the mention of the songs. The first part’s songs are memorable even today. The teaser features a recreated version of ‘Hindustan Hindustan’. At the event, Bhushan Kumar confirmed that a remixed version of ‘Sandese Aate Hai’ is also a part of the Border 2 album. He further revealed that it would be launched in a grand event that too at a town located at the India-Pakistan border in Rajasthan.

Bhushan Kumar said, “This time, for ‘Sandese Aate Hai’, we have added other singers also. We are going to launch that song on January 2 at Longewala with the armed forces as it's a very, very special song. We have tried our best to make sure that it has the same feel as the original song and yet, it has the sound of today.” Interestingly, Border (1997) was based on the Battle of Longewala in 1971.

At the start of the event, Bhushan Kumar stated, “The credit for the film goes to J P Dutta sir. Nidhi approached me and expressed the desire to make Border 2. Obviously, the emotion of the whole world is connected with Border. Hence, we collectively decided at our studio that we should make this film.”

He then praised Sunny Deol, “Without Sunny sir, it is impossible to make Border 2. A big thank you to him for working so hard and devoting so much time. I have no words.”

Bhushan continued, “I am getting very nervous right now as the film is very emotional for us. Anurag, Varun, Ahan and everyone else have done a very good job. Whenever I talk to Varun’s father (David Dhawan), I tell him, ‘Varun has done a great job’. He hasn’t given a performance like this ever.”

Lastly, Bhushan Kumar thanked the director of Border 2, “Thank you, Anurag. You have worked extensively. We, at T-Series, are thrilled that we got such a great film.”

Border 2 releases in cinemas on January 23, 2026.

