The comic caper Son Of Sardaar 2, starring Ajay Devgn in the lead role, has released today and it is awaited due to its genre, star cast and grandeur. Those venturing out to see the film will be in for a surprise as a mass film personality makes a rocking appearance.

BREAKING: Rohit Shetty features in a rocking cameo in Ajay Devgn-starrer Son Of Sardaar 2; has a Golmaal 5 connection

This film personality is none other than Rohit Shetty. The filmmaker appears all of a sudden, though the makers do give a hint about his cameo seconds before he appears on screen. And that's not all. There's also a Golmaal 5 connection, which would be lapped up by the audience.

Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty are the most celebrated and successful actor-director duo of Bollywood. Both have worked together in as many as 12 films - Zameen (2003), Golmaal (2006), Sunday (2008), Golmaal Returns (2008), All The Best (2009), Golmaal 3 (2010), Singham (2011), Bol Bachchan (2012), Golmaal Again (2017), Simmba (2018), Sooryavanshi (2021) and Singham Again (2024). Golmaal 5 will be their thirteenth film together and the excitement for it will go many notches higher after Rohit Shetty's cameo in Son Of Sardaar 2.

Besides Ajay Devgn, Son Of Sardaar 2 also stars Mrunal Thakur, Ravi Kishan, Neeru Bajwa, Deepak Dobriyal, Kubbra Sait, Chunky Panday, Sharat Saxena, Vindu Dara Singh, Roshni Walia, Sanjay Mishra, Ashwini Kalsekar and the late Mukul Dev. It is backed by Devgn Films and Jio Studios and is directed by Vijay Kumar Arora.

The first part, Son Of Sardaar (2012), starred Ajay Devgn, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjay Dutt and Juhi Chawla. This film featured a special appearance by superstar Salman Khan in the end credits track, ‘Po Po’. However, unlike Rohit Shetty’s cameo, Salman’s appearance was made public even before the film was out.

