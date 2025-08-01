On August 1, Prime Video announced the exclusive global streaming premiere of Housefull 5, the riotous fifth chapter of the iconic comedy franchise that’s synonymous with over-the-top hilarity. Written and directed by Tarun Mansukhani, the film boasts an ensemble cast of Bollywood heavyweights including Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Sonam Bajwa, Nargis Fakhri, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Fardeen Khan, Shreyas Talpade, Nana Patekar, Dino Morea, Chitrangada Singh, Chunky Pandey, Johnny Lever, Nikitin Dheer, and Soundarya Sharma. Housefull 5 is now streaming exclusively in Hindi on Prime Video.

Housefull 5 OTT release: Akshay Kumar-led comedy murder mystery starts streaming on Prime Video

Blending the franchise’s trademark slapstick comedy with an unexpected murder mystery, Housefull 5 takes the madness to sea—literally. The story unfolds aboard a luxurious cruise ship during the extravagant 100th birthday bash of billionaire Mr. Dobriyal (Ranjeet). But the festivities come to a screeching halt with his sudden and mysterious demise.

What ensues is a hilarious game of chaos as three men—each claiming to be his long-lost son Jolly (played by Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, and Riteish Deshmukh)—begin a wild race to claim the billionaire’s vast fortune. But just when things couldn’t get messier, a murder throws the cruise into deeper confusion. With two impostor cops joining the fray, the ship transforms into a floating circus of mistaken identities, mounting confusion, and non-stop madness, peppered with nostalgic nods to iconic Housefull moments. It’s a madcap whodunnit that keeps you laughing, guessing, and gasping right till the final frame.

