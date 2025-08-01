The Drishyam actress opened up about a tough month battling illness with her firstborn while adjusting to life with newborn daughter Veda.

Actress Ishita Dutta has shared a deeply personal and emotional update with fans, revealing that she and her firstborn, Vayu, were both recently hospitalised. The actress, who welcomed her second child—a daughter named Veda—with husband and actor Vatsal Sheth in June this year, posted a heart-wrenching photo on social media showing both her and little Vayu’s hands bandaged with IV drips.

Ishita Dutta gets hospitalised alongside son Vayu; actress reveals health scare after recent birth of second child

In her caption, Ishita wrote, "It's been a really tough month... At a time when I was supposed to be with my newborn, I was making hospital rounds instead. Thankfully, both Vaayu and I are doing much better now." While the actress did not reveal the exact cause of the hospitalisation, her post drew an outpouring of love and concern from fans and fellow celebrities alike. Many praised her strength in dealing with the emotional and physical toll of being ill while also caring for a newborn.

The Drishyam star further addressed the noticeable change in her appearance in recent weeks, especially regarding her weight loss. “A lot of you have been asking me about my weight loss—it wasn't deliberate, just a result of being unwell,” she clarified, quashing speculation about postpartum body changes being a conscious effort.

Ishita and Vatsal, one of television’s most adored couples, became parents to their son Vayu in 2023. Their family grew further in June 2025 with the birth of their daughter, Veda. Fans had celebrated the news of the couple embracing parenthood for the second time, but this latest update brought to light the unexpected challenges the new mom had been silently enduring.

Despite the ordeal, Ishita’s tone remained hopeful, and her message reassured fans that both she and Vayu are now on the road to recovery. The photo she shared served as a quiet testament to her resilience—a mother braving through sickness, separation, and healing, all while navigating the joys and struggles of early motherhood.

With her post now trending, many fans are lauding Ishita for her honesty and strength and sending warm wishes to the entire Sheth-Dutta family.

