Ram Gopal Varma, who was all set to begin shooting Sarkar 4 with Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan from April, has now changed his plans following the impact of Dhurandhar and its sequel.

BREAKING: Ram Gopal Varma drops Sarkar 4 plans after Dhurandhar impact, announces fresh start with Syndicate

“See, I don’t think Sarkar or any other gangster film will work anymore not after Dhurandhar. Earlier, all my gangster films were inspired by The Godfather, be it Satya, Company or Sarkar. Or else I was making films just for the heck of it. Why did I make Daud or Phoonk, or all those other films? Because I just wanted to keep making movies. I was cocky and arrogant enough to think I just needed to go on set and the film would come together,” Varma admits candidly.

Dhurandhar and its follow-up have clearly altered Varma’s creative mindset. “People are asking me why I keep talking about Dhurandhar. It’s because of Aditya Dhar’s honesty of motive. He made Dhurandhar because he had a story to tell, not because he wanted to prove a point. I want to reset my clock. I feel about Aditya Dhar the way I felt about Steven Spielberg in my college days. Yes, I am in awe of Aditya Dhar. What’s wrong with that? Even at 68, I can be a fan, can’t I?”

Varma says he now wants to channel that renewed creative energy into a new project. “I feel as charged as I did when I made Shiva and Satya. So yes, I am no longer making Sarkar 4. I am making Syndicate. No, I am not trying to make another Dhurandhar no one can do that, not even Aditya. But I am plunging into Syndicate with the same sincerity of purpose. I don’t know how it will turn out, but believe me, it will be my most honest work since Satya.”

Also Read: Ram Gopal Varma backs Dhurandhar: The Revenge again; calls it a ‘reset button for Indian Cinema’

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