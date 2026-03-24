Tia Bajpai garnered nationwide attention for her performance in the successful 3D horror film Haunted (2011), followed by 1920: Evil Returns (2012). She is also a singer and has recently released a multilingual music album, Love Mafia, in association with Prince Romal. In times of Pan-India, Tia Bajpai has gone Pan-World by singing in five languages — English, Hindi, Swahili, Korean and Latin. In an exclusive interview with Bollywood Hungama, Tia Bajpai spoke about Love Mafia and much more.

EXCLUSIVE: Haunted actress Tia Bajpai goes PAN-WORLD with Love Mafia; sings in 5 languages including Korean, Swahili and Latin; confirms her return to horror genre with terrifying horror trilogy

How has the response been to the songs of Love Mafia?

The response has been amazing. The album has been grabbing attention globally. The songs are being played in Mauritius, and many radio stations in the US have also picked them up. The plan was to make the album a global hit so that everyone could enjoy the music. Thankfully, it is gradually finding its audience, and hence, I am excited and very happy (smiles).

You have truly gone Pan-World with this album. What made you take up the challenge of singing in languages that you don’t usually speak?

I wanted to try something new and different. It took me a year just to complete the album. We composed 17 songs and we finalized 11 out of them. So, the songs which are a part of the album are the best of the best. Since I had to sing in Korean, Latin and Swahili, I wanted to perfect the diction and pronunciation. That was the only way I could have done justice. The maximum time went into learning these languages.

Initially, we thought of having the album only in Hindi and English. But we realized that it would have been the same old, boring thing! Today, audiences need something fresh. I thought this was a great opportunity to reinvent myself as a musician and to attempt something out of the box. Also, the Afro House genre is taking over the world. It blends emotion with dance, and that’s the space our song belongs to. We have also incorporated Latin, Korean, Swahili, Hindi and English into it. I hope people enjoy it.

In one of the photos from the album shoot, you can be seen posing with two dogs. It looks quite interesting...

(Smiles) I love animals. My aim in life is to make enough money so that I can buy a farm and open an animal rescue centre there! Speaking of the photoshoot, it took place in Europe and these two dogs happened to be there. I asked the lady handling the dogs if I could take a picture with them, and she readily agreed. Meanwhile, the photographer was also quite kicked about the idea. I wasn’t sure how the dogs would react, as they were Dobermanns. To my pleasant surprise, they were so well-behaved that they posed very nicely for the picture.

The team behind the album was not keen on putting out the picture. I literally had to fight to include it (laughs)!

Concerts are big in today’s times. Do you plan to do live performances?

Yes, that’s the plan. We were going to launch the album on March 3, but due to the war situation, we have postponed it to April 15. Nevertheless, we have a whole tour planned. In April, we have a show in Mauritius followed by shows in the UK. We also have a show planned in Dubai.

What about India?

Yes, it is in discussion. If I want to do a concert in my home country, it has to be really, really good. In fact, it has to be the best (smiles). So, yes, there are talks happening for gigs in Delhi, Mumbai and also my hometown, Lucknow.

Another exciting venture from you is the horror flick, Lilly Rose – Chapter 1…

It marks my comeback in horror. The first schedule has been completed and we are being very careful with the film. We are not rushing at all. In this film, you’ll see me in a new avatar. It’s going to be very scary for the audience (smiles).

Interestingly, on the poster, you are addressed as ‘Horror Queen’...

(Laughs) A lot of people on social media have been calling me that. They have been asking me when I’ll be back with another horror film. In fact, when the teaser of Haunted’s sequel was released, it led to excitement among my followers as they assumed that I was in the film. I clarified that I was not a part of the film and wished the makers all the best.

Meanwhile, my team suggested that since everyone calls me horror queen, the tag should be used in the film’s poster. I was a bit skeptical about it as I am an artist and don’t like labels. But my team insisted that the term is widely used by my fans and hence, it made it to the poster (laughs).

The title of the film is Lilly Rose – Chapter 1. Does that mean that a sequel is in the works?

Yes. There are going to be three parts – Chapter 1, Chapter 2 and The Final Chapter. Each film will have a different title. So, the second part won’t be called Lilly Rose. Right now, the focus is on completing Lilly Rose and looking forward to its response once it's out.

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