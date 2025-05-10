Actress Payal Ghosh, known for her roles in films like Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi, Fire Of Love: Red, Mr. Rascal, Prayanam, and others, has reportedly been targeted in a cyber attack. The incident comes amid heightened tensions between India and Pakistan, with reports suggesting increased cyber activity from both sides. Sources indicate that Ghosh may have been an unintentional victim of this digital conflict.

BREAKING! Payal Ghosh becomes victim of Pakistan’s ‘Dance Of The Hillary’ malware attack amidst heightened India-Pakistan tensions

Ghosh is believed to have fallen victim to Pakistan’s ‘Dance Of The Hillary’ malware, which reportedly targets Indian users through messaging apps. According to sources, she clicked on a suspicious link received on one of her digital platforms, after which she began receiving unusual login alerts from unknown sources.

On being asked more about the same, Payal shared, “I am usually careful when it comes to staying away from unknown links but this came on Instagram from one of the accounts I know and hence I opened. After I opened it, the platform sent me a login warning from an unknown source. The moment I realized it has the same extension, (tasksche.exe) and it originated from Pakistan, I immediately reported the activity and changed my password and credentials. In this crucial time, Pakistan is trying its best to get into our systems. I unfortunately fell prey but immediately recovered. I wanted to share this from my end so that people are careful and aware to not repeat the same mistake. May God and forces be with all of us.”

Fortunately, thanks to her quick thinking, Payal was able to respond promptly and take necessary action to secure her accounts. Here's hoping everything remains stable moving forward. Stay tuned for further updates.

