Once again, calls were made for a boycott of Pakistani actors and this time, in an unprecedented move, their social media accounts have been banned in India. In such volatile times, actor Sunny Deol, the lead actor of Lahore 1947, has decided to play safe, as per sources.

Nation first! Sunny Deol freezes Lahore 1947 patchwork, backs Border 2 amid anti-Pak wave

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “Some 15 days of patchwork shoot of Lahore 1947 is pending. However, Sunny Deol is not prioritizing its shoot right now. He loves the subject of the film but fears that in today’s times, when Pakistan is seen as a big enemy and is trying to destroy our civilian areas, this film and its message might be misinterpreted by vested interests. Hence, he is avoiding shooting for it.”

An industry insider commented, “Sunny Deol will probably prefer that Border 2 releases first. It’ll feature him fighting the Pakistani army and it will be the apt film to be out as it will be in sync with the overall mood of the nation. He would then want Lahore 1947 to be out.” Border 2, the sequel to the 1997 blockbuster, will be out in cinemas on Republic Day 2026.

Lahore 1947 is directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and besides Sunny Deol, it also stars Preity Zinta and Ali Fazal. It is produced by Aamir Khan and he also features in the film in an interesting role. Lahore 1947 is based on the acclaimed play ‘Jis Lahore Nahi Dekhya’. Written by Syed Asghar Wajahat in 1980, the Partition-era story revolves around a Muslim family which migrates from Lucknow to Lahore and is allotted a haveli vacated by a Hindu family. The old Hindu matriarch refuses to leave her ancestral home and she also strikes a rare bond with the Muslim immigrants.

