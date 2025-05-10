Amid the growing cross-border tensions between India and Pakistan, actor Aamir Khan has decided to delay the trailer release of his upcoming film, Sitaare Zameen Par, which was supposed to happen on May 8. Prior to this, Maddock Films, a well-known film production house, had cancelled the theatrical release of Rajkummar Rao starrer Bhool Chuk Maaf, opting instead for a digital release on Prime Video.

Aamir Khan delays Sitaare Zameen Par trailer release in response to the tensions at India-Pakistan border

According to sources, Aamir Khan’s production team made the decision to delay the trailer release in light of the ongoing developments at the country’s borders and the subsequent nationwide alert.

A source close to the production house mentioned that they stand in solidarity with the armed forces who are safeguarding the nation. They further added that the team, as responsible citizens, felt it was crucial to uphold unity and exercise restraint during such times.

Sources suggest that the makers had considered launching the trailer over the weekend. However, Aamir Khan and the team have now decided to postpone it. While there is speculation about a potential delay in the film’s release, the producers have yet to issue any official confirmation about the same.

Also starring Genelia D'Souza and a group of 10 children, Sitaare Zameen Par is directed by RS Prasanna. It serves as a spiritual sequel to Aamir Khan’s 2007 hit film, Taare Zameen Par.

