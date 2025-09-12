The Pan-India mythological-fantasy film Mirai has been released today worldwide. The excitement for it is there due to the subject, casting, exciting trailer and also the association of Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions for the Hindi version. Bollywood Hungama has learned that Mirai is not just a one-part saga. The makers have intended it to be a multi-part series and the hint about it is given towards the end of the film.

BREAKING: Mirai ends with the promise of a sequel titled Mirai: Jaithraya; to feature Rana Dagubatti in an evil avatar

Mirai ends with the promise of a sequel. The title of the second part is mentioned in the end slate - Mirai: Jaithraya. That’s not all. A mid-credit scene is shown to the audience and it introduces the new villain of the series – Rana Daggubati!

Further, Rana’s character is shown to possess a mysterious power. It is quite intriguing and with this scene, the makers make it clear that Veda, the protagonist, is up for a bigger threat in the sequel. Rana Daggubati looks apt for the casting and moreover, his role will surely remind one of his legendary villainous act as Bhallaladeva in Baahubali.

Mirai stars Teja Sajja, Manchu Manoj, Ritika Nayak, Shriya Saran and others. Written and directed by Karthik Gattamneni, it is the story of an orphan who realizes that he is in the world for the greater good and to stop an evil force. Teja plays the protagonist Veda while Manchu Manoj is the villain, Mahabhir Lama.

At the trailer launch of Mirai’s Hindi version in Mumbai, Teja Sajja remarked, “Why does nobody question when the same love story is made again and again, but the moment we try to tell a story inspired by our ‘dharma’, people start raising doubts? We should feel proud—this is our land, these are our morals. In the 3 minutes 10 seconds of the trailer, only 10 seconds show a glimpse of Lord Rama, and for that alone, questions of religion are being raised. This film is not just about that—it’s a mix of fantasy, action, adventure, superhero storytelling, and deep emotions. We’re bringing all of this together through the lens of our Indian itihasa, in a fresh and cool way, so that the younger generation can connect with it and embrace it.”

