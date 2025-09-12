Mirai Movie Review: MIRAI works due to the mythological factor.

Mirai Review {3.0/5} & Review Rating

Star Cast: Teja Sajja, Manchu Manoj, Ritika Nayak, Shriya Saran

Director: Karthik Gattamneni

Mirai Movie Review Synopsis:

MIRAI is the story of a man out to save the world. Veda Prajapati (Teja Sajja) is an orphan, with no idea about his parentage. He lives in Hyderabad and does odd things for a living. His life changes when he comes across Vibha (Ritika Nayak), a girl who has come from the Himalayas in search of him. She informs him that he is the son of the great Ambica (Shriya Saran) and that he's destined to fulfil a task of saving the world from an evil force. That evil force is Mahabhir Lama (Manoj Manchu), who possesses devious powers. Mahabhir is in search of 9 divine books, hidden and preserved by a secret society of brave warriors. Mahabhir has managed to retrieve 8 out of 9 books through force. He's looking for the ninth and final book. This is when Veda comes into the picture as he might be in knowledge of its location. What happens next forms the rest of the film.

Mirai Movie Story Review:

Karthik Gattamneni and Manibabu Karanam's story is fascinating and blends mythology and fantasy. Karthik Gattamneni and Manibabu Karanam's screenplay fails to make the desired impact overall though a few scenes are very arresting. Manibabu Karanam's dialogues are normal; a few one-liners raise laughs.

Karthik Gattamneni's direction is nice. He handles the scale and grandeur with panache. This is a film meant for the big screen and it shows. The villain track is scary and his back story is very intriguing. The intermission point is fascinating while the end fight keeps viewers captivated. The manner in which the mythological aspect is tackled is praiseworthy.

On the flipside, MIRAI comes at a time when viewers have already consumed many memorable films in this space like KARTHIKEYA 2, BRAHMASTRA, KALKI 2898 AD and even Teja Sajja’s HANUMAN. Hence, despite their best of efforts, the film gives a feeling of been-there-done-that. A few aspects seem superficial. Moreover, the humour also doesn’t land properly.

Mirai Movie Review Performances:

Teja Sajja, however, gives a genuinely fine performance. His built, body language and expressions ensure that he suits the part to the T. Manoj Manchu is fine as the villain though he goes a bit overboard in a few scenes. Kaarthikeyaa Dev does much better as the teen Mahabhir. Shriya Saran has a powerful supporting part and her screen presence is quite strong. Ritika Nayak lends able support. Jayaram (Agastya) and Jagapathi Babu (Angambali) leave a tremendous mark. Getup Srinu (Memesh) and Raj Zutshi (Banshi) and Pawan Chopra (K N Bagchi; professor with Mahabhir) are fair. Raghu Ram (Yesu Daddy) is wasted. Kishore Tirumala (C I AShok) plays an amusing character but the impact is limited. Tanja Keller is superb as the ruthless assassin Yuca.

Mirai – Official Trailer (HINDI) | Teja Sajja | Manoj Kumar Manchu | Ritika Nayak | Karthik Gattamnen

Mirai movie music and other technical aspects:

Gowra Hari's music is not memorable. 'Vibe Hai Baby' is missing from the film. Gowra Hari's background score is exhilarating.

Karthik Gattamneni's cinematography is first-rate. Lanka Santhoshi's costumes for Teja Sajja are stylish while Rekha Boggarapu's costumes for the rest of the actors are realistic. Srinagendra Tangala's production design is authentic. Action is barely gory and works well. VFX is satisfactory. A Sreekar Prasad's editing is overall neat but could have been a bit slicker.

Mirai Movie Review Conclusion:

On the whole, MIRAI works due to the mythological factor, subject and clapworthy interval block and climax. The Hindi version is expected to open on a modest note but, with its engaging narrative and striking visuals, it holds strong potential to gain momentum through positive word of mouth.