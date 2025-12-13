BREAKING: Manager CONFIRMS that Allu Arjun to fly to Japan for Pushpa 2 Japanese release in January 2026; Pushpa Kunrin to release with 222-minute EXTENDED cut

2024’s biggest blockbuster, Pushpa 2 – The Rule, opened with superstar Allu Arjun’s character making a dramatic entry at a port in Japan, hidden inside a container. More than a year later, Allu is finally set to head to the Far East country, this time legally, as he will take part in promotions ahead of the film’s Japan release.

Earlier this month, it was reported that Pushpa 2 - The Rule will have a release in Japan on January 16, 2026, under the title of Pushpa Kunrin. Geek Pictures announced that it’ll release the film in the Asian country along with Shochiku. A special, vibrant poster of Pushpa Kunrin was also unveiled, featuring Allu Arjun in his trademark flamboyant avatar, sunglasses on, floral shirts out, and swagger dialled all the way up. The Japanese-version trailer was also dropped on YouTube the same day.

As expected, the fans of Allu Arjun are excited to learn about this special release of Pushpa 2 - The Rule in Japan. A fan happened to wonder on Twitter if the superstar will be heading to Japan for the promotional event before release and also if he can ask Allu’s manager, Sarath Chandra Naidu, about it. Interestingly, Sarath replied, “Yes, he is”. What was significant was that Sarath Chandra Naidu was not even tagged, but somehow stumbled upon this tweet and even answered the fan query.

Yes, he is. — Sarath Chandra Naidu (@imsarathchandra) December 12, 2025

Needless to say, Sarath’s reply was widely shared and retweeted and it added to the excitement. This would probably be the first ever visit for Allu Arjun in Japan.

Another interesting bit is that a 200-minute version of Pushpa 2 - The Rule was released in India and worldwide. A month later, after the film became a certified record grosser, the makers released a 20-minute-extended version. As per the details released by Geek Pictures, it is this extended version, of 222 minutes, which will be released in Japan.

