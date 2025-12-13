The buzz around Dhurandhar has been translating into packed theatres, with post-midnight shows being introduced across Maharashtra due to overwhelming public demand. In Mumbai, cinemas have begun screening the film from as late as 12:45 am onwards, marking a rare but telling response to the unstoppable excitement surrounding the release.

BREAKING! Post-midnight shows of Dhurandhar added in Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad due to unprecedented demand

The decision to add post-midnight shows was taken after advance bookings surged across multiplexes and single screens alike. The move underlines the strong word-of-mouth and pre-release anticipation that Dhurandhar has managed to generate.

The trend is not limited to Mumbai alone. Pune has also joined the celebration, with post-midnight shows commencing from 12:20 am onwards starting today due to similar reasons—heavy booking and consistent inquiries from moviegoers keen to catch the film at the earliest possible hour. Similarly, the trend of post-midnight shows is also seen in Ahmedabad.

But this is not the first time that Dhurandhar’s post-midnight shows have been added. The same happened last weekend as well (which was the film’s first weekend) and Bollywood Hungama was the first one to report on the same.

Midnight and post-midnight shows are usually reserved for films that demonstrate exceptional demand, often driven by mass appeal and fan-driven momentum. The fact that Dhurandhar has achieved this across multiple cities reflects its strong pull among audiences and its ability to cut across age groups and demographics.

Directed and written by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar has an ensemble cast of Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi. The film is produced under the banners of Jio Studios and B62 Studios.

