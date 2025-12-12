Madhavan has spoken candidly about the reactions surrounding his recently released film Dhurandhar, co-starring Ranveer Singh, directed by Aditya Dhar. In an interaction with Esquire India, Madhavan shared his thoughts on the film’s journey, the criticism it faced, and the resilience of the industry.

R. Madhavan breaks silence on Dhurandhar backlash: “Don’t take a jibe at the industry like an outsider”

“When I heard Dhurandhar and saw the immaculate research that had been done by Aditya Dhar, the fearlessness of the man, the uniqueness of his storytelling—these were the signs I got before the release of my film. I knew that this was going to impact society. There will be people who will first give it very bad ratings, and then there will be people who will suddenly go and wonder, ‘Wow, this happened’,” Madhavan said.

The actor didn’t shy away from addressing the negativity that surfaced even before the film hit theatres. “You are free to express your opinion, but even before the film was released, obituaries had been written, and on its release, you posted a review calling it a disaster. One wonders if there is an agenda,” he remarked.

Madhavan further emphasized the emotional toll such criticism can take on those within the industry. “But as actors, we thrive on this situation. Please don’t forget, irrespective of whatever your opinions and agendas are, we are a very lonely family, and it is our job, no matter how much you like or hate a product or a person. Don’t take a jibe at the industry like an outsider. We have enough of them already,” he added.

Dhurandhar, released on December 5, 2025, is the first installment of a two-part series. Written, directed, and co-produced by Aditya Dhar under the banners of Jio Studios and B62 Studios, the film boasts an ensemble cast featuring Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi, among others. Drawing inspiration from real-life geopolitical tensions and covert R&AW operations, the film has been performing well at the box office and is being hailed for its gripping narrative and high-octane action sequences.

With Madhavan’s powerful words echoing the challenges and camaraderie of Bollywood, the film continues to spark conversations—both for its cinematic ambition and the discourse it has ignited.

