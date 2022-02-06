Veteran Indian singer Lata Mangeshkar, known for her soulful voice, has passed away at the age of 92 on February 6. The singer was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital, Mumbai, where the legendary singer was being treated after testing COVID-19 positive on January 8, 2022.

On February 5, it was reported that Lata Mangeshkar’s health condition has deteriorated. According to India Today, a statement about her latest health update stated, “Lata Didi’s health has worsened again. She is still in ICU and will be under the doctor’s supervision. For the last 27 days, she is admitted to the hospital and her treatment is going on.”

In recent reports, it was revealed that Lata Mangeshkar had shown signs of improvement and was therefore taken off the ventilator. According to India Today, a statement stated, "Lata didi continues to be in the ICU at Breach Candy Hospital, Mumbai under treatment. She has been given a TRIAL of extubation (off the invasive Ventilator) this morning. Presently, she is showing signs of improvement but will remain under observation of the team of doctors headed by Dr. Pratit Samdani. We thank each one of you for your prayers and good wishes."

Lata Mangeshkar was considered one of the iconic stars in the music industry of all time. She recorded songs in over a thousand Hindi films and crooned in over thirty-six Indian languages and foreign languages. She was awarded the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 1989. In 2001, she was conferred with the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour.

Lata Mangeshkar is the recipient of three National Film Awards, several Filmfare Awards, and more. In 1974, she became the first Indian to perform at the Royal Albert Hall, London.

