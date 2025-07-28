In what’s shaping up to be one of the most anticipated tracks of the year, Bollywood Hungama can exclusively confirm that the hitmaking team behind the iconic ‘Kesariya’—director Ayan Mukerji, composer Pritam, lyricist Amitabh Bhattacharya, and singer Arijit Singh—are reuniting for a romantic track in War 2, featuring Hrithik Roshan and Kiara Advani.

The track, which is expected to drop this week, will be the first song from War 2 to be released, just ahead of the film’s grand Independence Day weekend opening on August 14, 2025. The internet has been buzzing with chatter about this reunion, and now, the collaboration has been officially confirmed by Yash Raj Films, the producers of the upcoming spy action thriller.

While YRF spokesperson confirms the latest update, they refrained from giving away plot details, but a source close to the development reveals, “It is a beautiful track that shows the romance between Hrithik and Kiara’s characters in War 2. The song is soft, emotional, and soulful—very different from the high-octane tone of the film. It will reveal the backstory of their relationship.”

Bollywood Hungama had earlier reported that the romantic ballad is actually a flashback number, shedding light on Kabir (Hrithik Roshan) and Kavya (Kiara Advani) and their past connection. Shot in the scenic locales of Rome and Tuscany, glimpses of the shoot had leaked online months ago, creating a frenzy among fans eager to witness this on-screen pairing’s chemistry.

With the creative forces behind Kesariya at the helm, expectations are already soaring. The emotional resonance of that song had struck a chord with millions, and this upcoming track aims to do the same, this time within the intense world of espionage and betrayal. Arijit Singh, who earlier delivered the chartbuster Ghungroo with Hrithik in War (2019), returns to lend his voice once again—this time for a more intimate and heartfelt melody.

While War 2 promises to be a visual spectacle and high-stakes action drama—especially with the formidable face-off between Hrithik Roshan and NTR Jr.—this flashback love song adds a touch of vulnerability and emotional complexity to Kabir’s arc. For fans, it’s a glimpse into what Kabir once had and what may have shaped the man he has become.

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, and produced by Aditya Chopra under the YRF Spy Universe, War 2 is set for a Pan-India release in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil across theatres and IMAX screens. Following the blockbuster response to its teaser and trailer, this song release is poised to be the next big moment in the campaign—and it couldn’t come at a better time.

With a musical dream team at work and Hrithik Roshan, and Kiara Advani front and centre in a roles that promise both action and aching emotion, this track is expected to set the tone for what could be the most memorable love story in the Spy Universe yet.

