In a strategic move to modernize its heritage brand, Vasmol has officially signed acclaimed actress Vidya Balan as the brand ambassador for its newly launched Vasmol Henna Crème Hair Colour and Shampoo Hair Colour lines. This launch marks a shift to a newer format—amenity‑based, ammonia‑free crème products—blending traditional henna benefits with modern convenience.

Vasmol’s CEO, Dheeraj Arora, highlighted the brand’s legacy, “For over six decades, Vasmol has been an integral part of Indian homes, cherished not just in daily rituals but also deeply within our hearts. Our newest offering, Vasmol Henna Crème Hair Colour, signifies another meaningful step forward, where tradition meets modern convenience. Vidya Balan is the perfect embodiment of Vasmol's core values, rooted in tradition yet modern in her choices. Her authentic persona resonates deeply with Indian women who value genuine, enduring beauty.”

Priyanka Puri, Senior VP–Marketing at Vasmol’s parent company HRIPL, reinforced this alignment, “The launch of Vasmol Henna Crème Hair Colour marks a pivotal moment in our brand journey, where tradition meets modern science. It’s more than just a product; it’s a promise of safe, ammonia-free grey coverage rooted in the timeless power of henna and enriched with the convenience of a crème format for today’s discerning woman. We are excited to have Vidya Balan. Her elegance, authenticity, and strong voice for self-expression perfectly mirror our brand’s ethos. She embodies the modern Indian woman who embraces her roots while moving forward with confidence. With Vidya as our ambassador, we aim to deepen consumer trust and strengthen Vasmol’s legacy across generations. Together, we proudly say— ‘Surakshit rahe mere baal, Vasmol Henna Crème Hair Colour ka kamaal.”

Vidya Balan herself expressed excitement for the partnership, “Every woman wants to look and feel her best without compromising on care. Henna has always been a special part of our culture. Vasmol Henna Crème Hair Colour brings that familiar goodness in a modern, no-ammonia format that women can trust. It’s safe, rooted, and beautiful, everything I believe in. I’m excited to be back with the brand that celebrates natural beauty and the joy of being yourself.”

The new product range is available in budget‑friendly pack sizes, starting from 25 ml, and is accessible across leading retail outlets nationwide. This campaign launch comes amidst a broader trend of major Indian brands onboarding well-respected female celebrities—such as Triptii Dimri, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Jasprit Bumrah, and Sachin Tendulkar—to strengthen emotional connect and brand narrative across Bharat.

