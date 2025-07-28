comscore
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Monali Thakur announces her next song ‘Ek Baar Phir’ with a heartfelt poster

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Monali Thakur announces her next song ‘Ek Baar Phir’ with a heartfelt poster

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

National Award-winning playback singer Monali Thakur today announced her most personal musical offering yet with the upcoming song 'Ek Baar Phir.' The emotional announcement comes as the celebrated artist channels her recent life experiences into what promises to be a deeply moving track centered on themes of love and hope.

Monali Thakur announces her next song ‘Ek Baar Phir’ with a heartfelt poster

Taking to Instagram, Monali unveiled the first poster of her upcoming song Ek Baar Phir, featuring a raw and moving visual of two hands, her mother’s and her own, clasped together. She captioned it: 'This one's very special, to love and hope! Bringing a piece of my heart to you all, Ek Baar Phir out soon."

Known for timeless tracks like 'Moh Moh Ke Dhaage Sawaar Loon' & many more iconic songs, Monali now brings a song that seems to echo her own journey, filled with pauses, comebacks, and the quiet courage to begin again.

Also Read: Monali Thakur honours late parents with soulful tribute on World Music Day

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

