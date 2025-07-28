National Award-winning playback singer Monali Thakur today announced her most personal musical offering yet with the upcoming song 'Ek Baar Phir.' The emotional announcement comes as the celebrated artist channels her recent life experiences into what promises to be a deeply moving track centered on themes of love and hope.

Monali Thakur announces her next song ‘Ek Baar Phir’ with a heartfelt poster

Taking to Instagram, Monali unveiled the first poster of her upcoming song Ek Baar Phir, featuring a raw and moving visual of two hands, her mother’s and her own, clasped together. She captioned it: 'This one's very special, to love and hope! Bringing a piece of my heart to you all, Ek Baar Phir out soon."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Monali Thakur (@monalithakur03)

Known for timeless tracks like 'Moh Moh Ke Dhaage Sawaar Loon' & many more iconic songs, Monali now brings a song that seems to echo her own journey, filled with pauses, comebacks, and the quiet courage to begin again.

Also Read: Monali Thakur honours late parents with soulful tribute on World Music Day

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.