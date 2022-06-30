One of the greatest murder mysteries of Bollywood, Gupt, completes 25 years on July 4. Released in 1997, the film starring Bobby Deol, Manisha Koirala and Kajol was a super-hit due to the whodunit element, tight script, performances and of course, the unforgettable soundtrack. In short, Gupt is a landmark film in Bollywood. And when such an important film turns 25, the celebrations have to be there.

BREAKING: Gupt’s special screening to be held in Mumbai on the occasion of its 25th anniversary; Bobby Deol, Manisha Koirala, and Kajol to grace the screening

Bollywood Hungama has learnt that a special screening of the film will be held in Mumbai to celebrate its 25th anniversary. Popular radio station, Radio Nasha, has taken the initiative to organize the screening on Saturday, July 9, at Metro INOX Cinemas in South Mumbai. Interestingly, several members of the cast and crew will attend this show – lead actors Bobby Deol, Manisha Koirala and Kajol, director Rajiv Rai, writer and production designer Shabbir Boxwala, music director Viju Shah, etc. Fans will also get a chance to win tickets to this screening, and thus be a part of this unforgettable event.

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “Gupt has achieved cult status. It had worked big time in cinemas. Those who had seen it on the big screen would get a chance to once again see the film in a cinema hall. Many are huge fans of the film and songs but they were born after the release of the film or were too young when it had released in theatres. They’ll get to experience the magic of the film in all its glory. Also, the actors and other team members would share trivia about the film and that’ll be an icing on the cake.”

When contacted, Shabbir Boxwala exclusively told Bollywood Hungama, “The way Radio Nasha is planning it, I am very thrilled. At the time of the release, we couldn’t enjoy the success, due to certain reasons. We can finally enjoy the film’s success now. I told the same thing to Rajiv as well, that let’s enjoy it now. God has given us a chance (laughs)!”

He also said that “All the actors are also excited for the screening, including Mukesh Rishi and Dalip Tahil. Unfortunately, some cast members are no more, like Om Puri. He was a vital part of the film. Even Ashok ji (cinematographer Ashok Mehta). I’ll miss him the most.”

Radio Nasha has held several such screenings of significant films in the past. One of their most memorable events was the screening of Hum Aapke Hain Koun (1994), on its 25th anniversary. It was held on August 9, 2019, at Mumbai’s Liberty cinema. Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit, director Sooraj Barjatya and many others had graced the screening. The way the lead actors danced and the way the cast and crew went down memory lane made it a very exciting occasion.

