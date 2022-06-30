Ranveer Singh is set to celebrate his birthday in the US. A few days ago, he posted an image cheekily captioning it saying, “Waiting for my wife to comment.” To this, Deepika replied saying, “Come to me soonest!“ and it seems like Ranveer has taken a flight to head out of India to meet his beloved!

Ranveer Singh heads out of India for his birthday; will meet Deepika Padukone in US

Ranveer has headed out of India to celebrate his birthday and he will be heading to meet Deepika, who is currently in the US. Sources say Ranveer might be celebrating his special day in Hawaii with Deepika.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone is currently shooting for Fighter with Hrithik Roshan. Ranveer, meanwhile, will be seen in Cirkus releasing in December 2022, and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani in 2023.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.