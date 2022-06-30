comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 30.06.2022 | 8:34 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Jugjugg Jeeyo Major Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Samrat Prithviraj Janhit Mein Jaari Nikamma
follow us on

Ranveer Singh heads out of India for his birthday; will meet Deepika Padukone in US 

Bollywood News
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Ranveer Singh is set to celebrate his birthday in the US. A few days ago, he posted an image cheekily captioning it saying, “Waiting for my wife to comment.” To this, Deepika replied saying, “Come to me soonest!“ and it seems like Ranveer has taken a flight to head out of India to meet his beloved!

Ranveer Singh heads out of India for his birthday; will meet Deepika Padukone in US 

Ranveer Singh heads out of India for his birthday; will meet Deepika Padukone in US 

Ranveer has headed out of India to celebrate his birthday and he will be heading to meet Deepika, who is currently in the US. Sources say Ranveer might be celebrating his special day in Hawaii with Deepika.

Ranveer Singh heads out of India for his birthday; will meet Deepika Padukone in US 

On the work front, Deepika Padukone is currently shooting for Fighter with Hrithik Roshan. Ranveer, meanwhile, will be seen in Cirkus releasing in December 2022, and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani in 2023.

ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone looks like a dream in a white gown with a statement neckpiece while attending Cartier's Beautés De Monde in Spain

Tags : , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

'Trendsetting Journalist award' for…

Horrorscope: Jacob Batalon, Avantika, Alana…

Johnny Depp’s rep denies actor’s return to…

Sidhu Moosewala’s family files FIR against…

Thakur Anoop Singh roped in to lead…

Strange Way Of Life: Ethan Hawke and Pedro…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2022 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification