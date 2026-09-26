Netflix’s The Royals made headlines when Darlings (2022) director Jasmeet K Reen was roped in to direct the second season. She had replaced Nupur Asthana, who helmed the first season along with Priyanka Ghose.

SCOOP: The Royals Season 2 shoot hits a major roadblock in Jaisalmer

Now, we hear that Reen has walked out of the project midway, and Hunkkaar – The Roar director Nitya Mehra, who was also directing the show alongside Reen, may have to take charge of the entire season going forward.

Sources from the set tell us that Reen walked out of the show after an alleged altercation with producer Rangita Nandy. According to people present on the set, Nandy allegedly spoke to Reen over a loudspeaker, with members of the crew able to hear the exchange. A source described the incident as “humiliating” and said, “No director worth their salt will tolerate such behaviour from anyone.”

Following the episode, the shoot was reportedly stalled, with several cast and crew members returning to Mumbai.

As of now, there is no confirmation of Reen returning to The Royals S2 set. The next schedule is expected to begin soon in Udaipur, and it remains to be seen whether Mehra will direct the season on her own.

“Both Nitya ma’am and Jasmeet ma’am are very good. Jasmeet ma’am directed Darlings; she clearly knows what she is doing. The entire crew is hoping she also comes back and continues the show. But only when we go on set will we know who is going to direct going forward,” a crew member told us.

The first season starred Bhumi Pednekar opposite Ishaan Khatter. Ishaan returns as Maharaj Aviraaj in Season 2, alongside a new female lead reportedly played by Sini Shetty. Gurfateh Pirzada also joins the second season of The Royals.

We will bring you more updates from the sets of The Royals as and when the next schedule begins.

Also Read: Celestial Nights with Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter: Kalki founder Saurabh Gupta describes it as ‘celebration of love with stars woven into every detail’

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