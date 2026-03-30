In February 2024, it was announced that Drishyam is all set to have remakes in foreign languages. This huge development was confirmed by Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak, who acquired the international remake rights to Drishyam 1 and 2 from the original producers, Aashirvad Cinemas. At the time, it was revealed that remakes in the USA and Korea were already in the works, while the deal for the Spanish version was being finalized. Almost two years later, it has now come to light that the Spanish remake of Drishyam is all set to go on floors in a few months from now.

BREAKING: Drishyam’s Spanish remake to go on floors in June

As per a report in Bombay Times, Rodrigo Espinel, who will produce Drishyam’s Spanish remake, confirmed at the ongoing International Film Festival of Delhi that the shoot of the film will commence in June. He said, “It’s an interesting story because my partner is a Mexican producer who bought the IP rights, and he called us because Spain has wonderful tax incentives. The concept can be adapted perfectly to Spanish culture. So, we have now started working on it, and we are going to start shooting next June. It has a Spanish director and a top Spanish cast.”

Rodrigo Espinel was asked why he feels that Drishyam’s remake would work for the Spanish audience. He explained, “In the end, it is the story of a father who tries to protect his daughter, and a mother who tries to find where her son is, so it becomes easy to adapt. I think as a producer, if you try to adapt a very local movie, it’s difficult. Even if we adapt the story, the soul of the film is lost. In this case, even though it is a very Indian movie, it’s easy to adapt and connect with our audience.”

About Drishyam

Drishyam (2015) was the official remake of the 2013 Mohanlal-starrer of the same name and stars Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran, Ishita Dutta and others. Directed by Nishikant Kamat, it was the story of an illiterate father who goes to insane lengths to protect his wife and daughter after they mistakenly kill a sexual predator. The deceased was the son of a menacing police officer, which further complicated the matter.

Drishyam was a success and its sequel, Drishyam 2 (2022), was a surprise blockbuster. The original cast returned for the sequel and they were joined by Akshaye Khanna. The second part was directed by Abhishek Pathak, who has also directed Drishyam 3, which will release this year on October 2. While Akshaye Khanna won’t be seen in Drishyam 3, Jaideep Ahlawat and Prakash Raj have come on board this time.

Meanwhile, the original Malayalam version’s second part, Drishyam 2, was released in 2021. The third part will arrive in cinemas this year, on May 21.

Also Read: Drishyam 2 set for theatrical release on April 10 ahead of Drishyam 3 release in May

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