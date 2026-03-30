With audiences at live concerts in Delhi for musicians like Badshah and Yo Yo Honey Singh turning increasingly unruly, the musical malaise has now moved South to Hyderabad.

Singer Arpit Bala spits at bottle-throwing fan during Hyderabad concert, watch video

At a concert in Hyderabad at Kingdome Klub & Kitchen on Saturday March 28, singer-performer Arpit Bala, who gained some popularity with his song ‘Bargad’ in 2025, was targeted during his performance with an empty bottle by an unruly member of the audience.

Bala hit right back.

He angrily asked who threw the bottle After identifying the culprit, Bala spat at the fan as the crowd cheered loudly.

Warning the audience not to repeat such acts, he added, “Mujhe farak nahi padega ki tumne kitne paise diye hain... (I don’t care how much you spent),” and continued his performance.

The incident highlights the growing uneasy equation between performers and the audience at live concerts in India. They are no longer safe or even enjoyable for family audiences as stampedes and spats break out routinely at these concerts.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.