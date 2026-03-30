The couple shared the joyful update on social media, marking a new chapter as a family of four.

Actor Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and her husband Anand Ahuja have welcomed their second child, a baby boy, on March 29, 2026. The couple took to Instagram on Sunday to share the happy news with their followers and well-wishers.

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja welcome second baby boy; announce arrival with heartfelt note

The heartfelt message read, “With immense gratitude and hearts full of love, we are delighted to announce the arrival of our baby boy today, 29th of March 2026. Our family has grown, and with his arrival, our hearts have expanded in the most beautiful way. Vayu is overjoyed to welcome his little brother, and we feel deeply blessed by this precious new life who has filled our home with happiness and grace. We are grateful to begin this beautiful new chapter as a family of four”. They signed off by saying, “With love, Sonam, Anand & Vayu”.

Soon after the announcement, several members of the film industry flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages, including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kajol, Bipasha Basu, Dia Mirza, Parineeti Chopra, Zoya Akhtar, Kajal Aggarwal, Huma Qureshi, Vaani Kapoor, and Richa Chadha, among others.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonam A Kapoor (@sonamkapoor)



For the unversed, Sonam and Anand’s relationship dates back to 2015, when they first connected through common friends. What began as a long-distance romance between Mumbai and London soon evolved into a strong partnership, culminating in their marriage on May 8, 2018, in a traditional Sikh ceremony in Mumbai, followed by a grand reception. The couple embraced parenthood for the first time in August 2022 with the birth of their son, Vayu Kapoor Ahuja.

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja was last seen in Blind (2023), a remake of a 2011 Korean film of the same name. While she continues to make a strong presence on the fashion circuit, the actress is yet to announce her upcoming film projects.

Also Read: Sonam Kapoor drops posts about her baby shower: From her ethereal look to sacred and traditional ceremony, it was a celebration wrapped in love

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