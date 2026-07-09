Sometime back, we informed viewers that Thalapathy Vijay’s last film, Jana Nayagan, has finally been passed by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) after a seven-month struggle that dominated the headlines at regular intervals. In this article, we'll focus on the cuts given to the action entertainer.

BREAKING: CBFC censors Dr Ambedkar’s visuals, mention of Vijay’s political party TVK in Jana Nayagan; removes ‘Om’ and ‘New India’

To begin with, the visuals of Dr B R Ambedkar on the cover page of a book were asked to be modified. However, there's no change to the duration of the scene. The dialogue ‘Ambedkar sattam…TVK sattam’ was asked to be replaced. Also, the word ‘TVK’, which stands for Vijay's party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, has been either muted or modified, wherever used in the film.

Further, the visuals of the Indian flag falling on the ground were asked to be deleted. The words 'Bhagavatham', 'Ranganathar' and two abusive words were asked to be muted. The word 'Om' was removed wherever uttered and the same applies to the words, 'New India', which were uttered when the characters are explaining about Operation Meluha. A certain dialogue about social media was also asked to be censored.

The visual of DC's official badge rolling down disrespectfully was removed and replaced. A certain dialogue about a character talking disrespectfully about a woman was muted. The word 'Siluvalia' was muted while the name 'Sheela Rani' was replaced wherever uttered. Lastly, the child burning visuals were deleted in two places.

In all, 20 seconds of the film was censored. Once these changes were made, Jana Nayagan was passed with an 'A' certificate on July 9. The length of the film, as mentioned on the censor certificate, is 183.21 minutes. In other words, Jana Nayagan is 3 hours, 3 minutes and 21 seconds long.

Also Read: BREAKING: Jana Nayagan FINALLY passed by the CBFC; Tamil CM Vijay-starrer gets ‘A’ certificate

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