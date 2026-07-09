After delivering the cult musical romance Aashiqui 2, Malang, Ludo and Metro… In Dino, producer Bhushan Kumar reunites with Aditya Roy Kapur for an all-new cinematic experience. Joining them is director Milap Milan Zaveri, fresh off the success of Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, as the trio comes together for an intense, violent, and deeply emotional musical love story.

BREAKING: Producer Bhushan Kumar, Aditya Roy Kapur and director Milap Milan Zaveri join forces for an intense musical love story

Blending powerful romance, high-octane action, and a soul-stirring soundtrack, the yet-untitled film promises to present love in its most passionate and raw form. Backed by T-Series, the film is being mounted on a grand scale and is set to offer audiences a compelling theatrical experience.

On coming back together once again, producer Bhushan Kumar said, “Our association with Aditya goes back many years and has given us films that audiences continue to love. From Aashiqui 2 to Metro… In Dino, every collaboration has been special in its own way. We share a great creative comfort, and I’m happy we’re coming together once again for a story that’s intense, emotional and mounted on a grand scale.”

Talking about the collaboration with actor Aditya Roy Kapur, director Milap Milan Zaveri said, “Aditya has always had a rare ability to portray love with honesty and emotional depth. Ever since Aashiqui 2, audiences have connected with him in stories driven by passion and heartbreak. This character is layered, intense, and emotionally complex, and I couldn’t think of anyone better to bring that journey to life.”

The principal photography of the film is scheduled to commence later this year. With music at its heart, intense storytelling, and a powerful creative team coming together, the film is set to go on floors later this year before arriving in cinemas in 2027.

Also Read: Collin D’Cunha roped in to direct Aditya Roy Kapur starrer produced by Dharma Productions: Report

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