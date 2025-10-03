Ayushmann Khurrana, known for blending relatability with wit on-screen, is back in the spotlight — this time as the face of Amazon Pay’s new campaign, Payments ka A to Z. The campaign, launched on October 1, 2025, positions Amazon Pay as a one-stop destination for all payment needs, from UPI and cards to bills, wallet, pay later, and travel bookings.

Ayushmann Khurrana brings his signature charm to Amazon Pay’s ‘Payments ka A to Z’ campaign

In the light-hearted ad film, Ayushmann is seen navigating a hilariously chaotic household where shoes turn up in food containers and clothes appear in dishwashers. The exaggerated humor drives home the message of how scattered payments across multiple apps often feel — and why Amazon Pay’s unified interface offers a simpler solution.

Sharing his excitement about the association, Ayushmann Khurrana said, "I'm delighted to continue my association with Amazon Pay with the 'Payments ka A to Z' campaign. What excites me about this innovation is how it truly puts the customer first by making Amazon Pay the one stop shop for all payments, deals and rewards - a gamechanger for users looking for simplicity and efficiency. The film captures that thought with humour, but the message is clear how Amazon Pay is making digital payments simpler, smarter and more rewarding."

The updated Amazon Pay wallet, now easily accessible from the Amazon.in homepage and through its shortcut app, brings all payments into one organized hub. Customers can pay bills, book travel, manage cards, and even access personalized recommendations that surface the most rewarding payment option in real time.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk)



Vikas Bansal, CEO of Amazon Pay India, added, "Building on our long-term collaboration with Ayushmann Khurrana, who continues to reflect our commitment towards simplicity and innovation, Amazon Pay is taking a significant step forward with 'Payments ka A to Z' campaign. This upgrade transforms Amazon Pay into a complete payment solution that brings every major payment instrument into a single place... With this campaign, Amazon Pay delivers on its promise - the A to Z of payments, all working smarter for millions of Indians."

The campaign, conceptualized by Quotient Ventures, will be rolled out across TV, digital, and social platforms. With Ayushmann at the forefront, the brand hopes to connect with a wide audience while driving adoption of the platform’s new integrated features.

Also Read: Thamma trailer launch: Ayushmann Khurrana says, “Maddock Horror Comedy Universe is most sought-after in HISTORY of Indian cinema”: Dinesh Vijan states, “Ayushmann is a SEXY beast…his career-BEST performance”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.