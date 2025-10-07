Netflix India has partnered with the Indian Institute of Creative Technology (IICT) and FICCI to support students in India’s AVGC-XR sector, which covers Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, Comics, and Extended Reality. The MoU was signed in the presence of Sanjay Jaju, Secretary of the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, during the 25th edition of FICCI Frames. The collaboration aims to combine Netflix’s creative experience, IICT’s industry-focused curriculum, and FICCI’s network to help nurture talent in India’s creative-technology field.

Netflix will work with IICT to help develop its curriculum and provide opportunities for students to learn from industry professionals. The collaboration will include workshops, masterclasses, and guest lectures either directly or through partners aimed at mentoring students, improving the learning environment, and equipping them with skills to succeed in the creative industry.

Under this MoU, Netflix will use the Netflix Fund for Creative Equity to provide scholarships to selected students, chosen in collaboration with IICT. The fund is aimed at creating opportunities for underrepresented talent in the media and entertainment industry.

To support this partnership, Netflix will join three of IICT’s national councils the R&D Council, the Academic Council, and the Industry Development Council bringing together experts from academia, industry, and policy to contribute to the growth of India’s AVGC-XR ecosystem.

Mahima Kaul, Director - Global Affairs, Netflix India, shared, “Building on our efforts to promote skill development and inclusive access in the media and entertainment sector, this collaboration with IICT and FICCI aligns with the government’s vision to strengthen India’s AVGC sector. By nurturing world-class talent, IICT aims to serve as a catalyst for India’s digital economy empowering youth and enhancing the nation’s creative capabilities. Together, we aim to equip every aspiring creator with the tools and opportunities to drive innovation in entertainment.”

Dr. Vishwas Deoskar, Chief Executive Officer, IICT, shared, “This collaboration with Netflix and FICCI marks a significant step in bridging the gap between academia and the creative industry. By providing our students with hands-on experience, mentorship, and exposure to global best practices, we are equipping the next generation of storytellers and technologists to thrive in India’s dynamic AVGC-XR ecosystem.”

Munjal Shroff, Chairman, FICCI AVGC-XR Forum, shared, “The establishment of the Indian Institute of Creative Technology (IICT) as the National Centre of Excellence marks a transformative moment for India’s AVGC-XR sector. This MoU with IICT and Netflix underscores our commitment to building an industry-led ecosystem where academia, industry, and policy converge to unlock new opportunities. FICCI is proud to facilitate this collaboration, which will not only strengthen India’s position as a global hub for creative technologies but also nurture future-ready talent, drive innovation, and create pathways for sustainable growth in the sector.”

