The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) announced filmmakers Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Shoojit Sircar as jury members for its Short Film Competition. IFFM receives a large number of entries each year across various categories, with the short film segment being one of the most competitive.

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, known for her storytelling in films like Nil Battey Sannata and Bareilly Ki Barfi, brought her nuanced understanding of human emotions and layered narratives to the jury panel. Speaking about her association, she shared, “It’s an absolute honour to be on the jury of IFFM’s Short Film Competition. Short films are a powerful form of expression, often brimming with fresh ideas and daring perspectives. I’m looking forward to witnessing stories that reflect truth, innovation, and the passion of young filmmakers."

Joining her is Shoojit Sircar, director of films such as Piku, October, and Sardar Udham. Sircar expressed his excitement, saying, “IFFM is a wonderful platform that brings together talent from across the globe, and I’m delighted to be part of this year’s short film jury. Short films, with their brevity and intensity, often leave a lasting impact. I’m eager to watch the entries and discover some pathbreaking voices.”

Festival Director Mitu Bhowmik Lange welcomed the new jury members, saying “We are thrilled to have Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Shoojit Sircar join the IFFM Short Film Competition jury. They are among the most respected creative minds in Indian cinema today, and their eye for detail, story, and authenticity will elevate the judging process. IFFM has always aimed to be a launchpad for new talent, and having filmmakers of this calibre assess the submissions is both an honour and an inspiration for participating filmmakers.”

With the festival scheduled for August 2025, filmmakers from India and the Indian diaspora are actively submitting their entries. The Short Film Competition continues to draw significant interest, featuring works that explore a range of themes and perspectives.

