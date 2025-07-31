Almighty Motion Picture has completed production on its drama series Made in India – A Titan Story, which explores the origins of one of India’s well-known consumer brands and the people who helped build it.

Naseeruddin Shah wraps up period saga Made in India, based on Ratan Tata

The series, produced by Almighty Motion Picture, is based on the book Titan: Inside India’s Most Successful Consumer Brand by Vinay Kamath. It traces the journey of Titan from its beginnings within the Tata Group to becoming a well-known name in the Indian consumer market, highlighting the roles of J. R. D. Tata and Xerxes Desai along the way.

Legendary actor Naseeruddin Shah leads the cast as J. R. D. Tata, with Jim Sarbh portraying Xerxes Desai, Titan’s pioneering managing director. The ensemble also includes Vaibhav Tatwawaadi, Lakshvir Saran, Kaveri Seth, Namita Dubey and Paresh Ganatra.

Filmed on detailed sets and real locations in Mumbai, Lonavala, and Bangalore, the series also features rare access to the Titan Manufacturing Plant in Hosur and the Bombay House, the Tata Group’s headquarters. The project was made with official permission and support from the Titan Board to maintain historical and brand accuracy.

“This series is not just content; it’s a cultural responsibility,” said Prabhleen Sandhu, founder of Almighty Motion Picture and the show’s producer. “We’re telling a story that is embedded in India’s industrial DNA. To film inside Bombay House and Titan’s factory wasn’t just access; it was a privilege that grounded the entire team in the gravity of what we were creating.

“The unrelenting support we have received from Mr. C. K. Venkataraman (Managing Director & CEO, Titan Company Limited), Mr. Harish Bhat and Mr. Bhaskar Bhat is beyond words of gratitude. Their belief, guidance, and encouragement have been the backbone of this journey, enabling us to bring this historic story to life with authenticity and heart. We remain deeply indebted to the entire Titan Board for their trust in making this dream a reality.”

The series is penned by acclaimed writer Karan Vyas, who emphasized the scale and research behind the project, “Every draft was a balance between fact and cinematic storytelling. Titan’s story is more than the rise of a brand – it’s the manifestation of a national vision. Capturing that meant months of immersion into archives, conversations, and emotion.”

Director Robbie Grewal reflected on the experience, "This wasn’t just a shoot; it was a journey through living history. You can’t approach a story of this magnitude lightly—every frame had to honor the legacy of the visionaries who built it. Wrapping this project doesn’t feel like calling it a wrap; it feels like gently closing the final page of a chapter that will live on forever.”

Produced by Almighty Motion Picture in collaboration with T-Series Films, Made in India – A Titan Story is scheduled to release in mid-2026 and will stream exclusively on Amazon MX Player.

More than just a period drama, the series pays homage to the individuals behind some of India’s most enduring institutions. For Almighty Motion Picture, the project adds to its growing lineup of premium content.

