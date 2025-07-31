Directed by Anurag Kashyap, Nishaanchi is produced by Ajay Rai and Ranjan Singh under the banner of Jar Pictures, in association with Flip Films. The film is written by Prasoon Mishra, Ranjan Chandel, and Anurag Kashyap.

Amazon MGM Studios drops first look of Anurag Kashyap’s Nishaanchi, set to release on September 19

The film marks the impactful acting debut of Aaishvary Thackeray, who takes on a high-octane double role. He stars alongside Vedika Pinto, Monika Panwar, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, and Kumud Mishra in key roles. Nishaanchi is set to hit theatres across India on September 19.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amazon MGM Studios India (@amazonmgmstudiosin)

Amazon MGM Studios India has unveiled the striking first-look poster of its upcoming theatrical release, Nishaanchi. Produced by Ajay Rai and Ranjan Singh under Jar Pictures, in association with Flip Films, the film is an adrenaline-charged crime drama directed by Anurag Kashyap. The film marks the acting debut of Aaishvary Thackeray, who plays a gripping double role. Blending Kashyap’s signature raw storytelling with mainstream cinematic flair, Nishaanchi follows the tale of two brothers—mirror images yet vastly different—whose life choices shape their destinies. The ensemble cast includes Vedika Pinto, Monika Panwar, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, and Kumud Mishra in pivotal roles. Nishaanchi is slated for a theatrical release on September 19, 2025.

The first-look poster of Nishaanchi offers a glimpse into a vibrant, emotionally charged world rooted in classic desi cinema. With bold visuals and a dramatic tone, it hints at a story where love, revenge, and fate intersect. At the centre is debutant Aaishvary Thackeray in a dual role, portraying twin brothers with contrasting lives who find themselves on a collision course. Set against a visually rich backdrop, the film promises intensity, emotion, and the essence of a full-fledged masala entertainer. The poster sets the stage for what appears to be a gripping big-screen experience.

This gritty, emotionally driven saga is produced by Ajay Rai and Ranjan Singh under the banner of Jar Pictures, in association with Flip Films, and is written by Prasoon Mishra, Ranjan Chandel, and Anurag Kashyap.

