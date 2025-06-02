Aamir Khan is all set to return to the silver screen this month with Sitaare Zameen Par, the much-awaited spiritual sequel to his iconic 2007 film Taare Zameen Par. The upcoming film has already created a wave of excitement across the country, with its trailer filled with love, laughter, and happiness. With the excitement reaching new heights, promotions are in full swing. Aamir Khan was recently spotted promoting the film during an IPL match, merging the worlds of cricket and cinema. In a special treat for fans, Aamir Khan will be a part of the IPL 2025 Finale. He will also bring his unique charm to the event with live Hindi and Bhojpuri commentary during the highly anticipated match tomorrow evening.

Aamir Khan to promote Sitaare Zameen Par at IPL 2025 Finals, to join the Bhojpuri commentary team

Aamir Khan, who has previously showcased his Bhojpuri-speaking skills in films, is all set to join Ravi Kishan in the commentary box during the IPL 2025 finale. In a recent video shared by former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina, Aamir Khan, Genelia, and the ten debutants were seen playing cricket together in a fun and lively match session.

Aamir Khan Productions proudly presents 10 rising stars: Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishna Varma, Samvit Desai, Vedant Sharma, Ayush Bhansali, Ashish Pendse, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Naman Mishra, and Simran Mangeshkar. Directed by R. S. Prasanna, who previously helmed the barrier-breaking blockbuster Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, now returns with the biggest collaboration with Aamir Khan Productions' Sitaare Zameen Par.

Made under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions, Sitaare Zameen Par stars Aamir Khan and Genelia Deshmukh in lead roles, along with 10 rising stars. The lyrics are penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya, and the music is composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy. The screenplay is written by Divy Nidhi Sharma. The film is produced by Aamir Khan and Aparna Purohit, with B. Shrinivas Rao and Ravi Bhagchandka as producers. Directed by R. S. Prasanna, the film will be released in theatres only on 20th June, 2025.

