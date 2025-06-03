The director has maintained that he wants to focus on making the film as of now, insisting that he is ready to take in any casting changes that comes along the way.

Anees Bazmee reacts to rumours about the exit of Diljit Dosanjh from No Entry 2; says, “I’m just happy that the film is getting made”

Director Anees Bazmee has broken his silence on the reported exit of Diljit Dosanjh from No Entry 2, the long-awaited sequel to the 2005 comedy hit. While the news of Diljit walking out of the project has made headlines, Bazmee maintains that his focus remains on getting the film made, regardless of casting shifts.

Speaking to News18, Anees Bazmee said, “I’m just happy that the film is getting made. There’s no bigger joy than that. At this point, woh hi ho raha hai jo upar waala chahta hai (Whatever is happening is the will of God). I work with a lot of earnestness and I leave the rest to God.” Bazmee also reflected on the reality of filmmaking, noting that ideal casting doesn’t always work out. “It’s not like I’ve only worked with actors who’ve been my first choices on the films I’ve done so far. I’ve had to work with actors who were my second and even third choices. But once these films got released, audiences felt that those actors fit the characters perfectly and nobody else could’ve pulled off those parts the way they did.”

Meanwhile, Bazmee insisted that all is well between him Diljit despite the modalities not working out. Describing him as a “very honest and talented” actor, Anees revealed that the two had met only briefly. He recalled that Diljit had agreed to do the film almost immediately after hearing the basic premise. The actor was quoted saying he loved the first No Entry and trusted Bazmee’s vision. The director appreciated Diljit’s simplicity and said the actor didn’t even wait for a full narration before committing.

Addressing their last meeting, Bazmee added, “Our last meeting, which was the second time that we met, lasted for 10 minutes. We were discussing his dates because there was a bit of back and forth. He told me that he’s trying to work out his dates. Boney ji was also there. Since it’s a big film, everything that happens makes news. I’m used to these things and I don’t let such things bother me. Main kabhi safaiyaan nahi deta. Jo hona hai, woh hi hoga aur jo hoga, achcha hi hoga (I never explain myself. Whatever happens will happen, and it will be for the best).”

No Entry 2, produced by Boney Kapoor, is said to be a three-hero comedy entertainer. Varun Dhawan and Arjun Kapoor have reportedly been locked in for two of the lead roles, while the search continues for the third along with the leading ladies.

