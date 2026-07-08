The Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash and Sunny Deol led Ramayana produced by Namit Malhotra is among the most anticipated releases of the years. Mounted on a budget of Rs. 1500 crores, the first part of the epic saga directed by Nitesh Tiwari is all set for a theatrical release this Diwali. But obviously, everyone is making an attempt to grab the headlines with all possible updates on the film.

FACT CHECK: Ramayana distribution rights sold to Karan Johar for Rs. 350 crores – Biggest of all time, defeating King

Earlier in the day, it was revealed that the all-India distribution rights of Namit Malhotra produced-Ramayana have been acquired by Dharma Productions for a sum of Rs. 250 crores. Turns out the amount is a lot higher. Reliable sources confirmed that the Hindi distribution rights of Namit Malhotra's Ramayana have been acquired by Karan Johar for a sum of Rs. 350 crores. "It's the biggest theatrical distribution deal of all time. The Rs. 350 crores fetched by Namit Malhotra's Ramayana is higher than the previous best, King, by a margin of Rs. 100 crores. The expectations are sky high, and the entire film fraternity is bullish on the prospects of Ramayana produced by Namit Malhotra," a source told Bollywood Hungama.

The source also confirmed that Dharma Production will be going all out to ensure the widest release for this epic tale celebrating triumph of good over evil. "Big plans are already underway for the theatrical release of Ramayana. It's undoubtedly the most awaited film of India with the biggest ever star-cast led by Ranbir Kapoor and Yash with Sai Pallavi and Sunny Deol. There are enquiries from all across the country, and the film is destined to rewrite box-office in India. Namit Malhotra has personally sat on the post-production of the film to ensure that the visuals represent India at a global level. He has created something special, and everyone is blown away with the epic vision."

The work on the theatrical trailer is going on in full swing. Ramayana is slated for a global release on October 30, 2026.

Also Read: Ramayana: Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions comes on board to distribute Ranbir Kapoor starrer in India, says report

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