On December 15 last year, the team of the much-awaited film Brahmāstra unveiled the motion poster of Ranbir Kapoor as Shiva in a grand event in Delhi. They also announced that the film will be released on September 9, 2022. The makers had promised to share assets from the film leading to the days of the release of the film. Now, the team is all set to unveil the first look of their leading lady Alia Bhatt.

Brahmāstra makers to give a glimpse into the world of Alia Bhatt’s character Isha on March 15 with a special video

Alia Bhatt will be celebrating her 29th birthday on March 15 and according to reports, the team is planning on launching a special video to unveil Alia's look from the film. According to the report, the video will give a glimpse into the world of Alia's character Isha. The report further states that the video might also have actual visuals from Brahmāstra.

The next two months will see a couple of teasers and posters from the film before the team drops the first theatrical trailer in July.

Recently, while talking to Bollywood Hungama, Apoorva Mehta, CEO of Dharma Productions, spoke about the release strategy of the film. "We are very confident of the film. We spent a lot of time making it. I think Fox and Disney are very strongly involved with us at every level. I mean, they are driving this film. There are big plans about how we want to release this film."

"There's a lot of stuff that is under production, and it is going to be coming continuously through the year as we near the release," he had said.

Brahmāstra Part one is the first part of a 3-part film franchise and the beginning of India’s first original universe – the Astraverse. It is a new original cinematic universe inspired by deeply rooted concepts and tales in Indian mythology but set in the modern world, with epic storytelling of fantasy, adventure, good vs evil, love, and hope; all told using cutting edge technology and never-seen-before visual spectacles. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy with special appearances by Nagarjuna and Shah Rukh Khan.

