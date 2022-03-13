comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 13.03.2022 | 3:39 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Bachchhan Paandey Gangubai Kathiawadi Jhund Radhe Shyam Pushpa Jersey
follow us on

Himanshu Soni continues to shoot for Agar Tum Na Hote in spite of major injury on set

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

Zee TV's Agar Tum Na Hote lead actor Himanshu Soni was recently injured on the sets of the show whilst shooting for an extensive sequence. In spite of the heavy injury Himanshu chose to continue shooting for the show. "Yes I recently suffered a back injury on set while shooting for a long sequence and I have in fact been advised bed rest for two months, but as the main character on the show I know how important it is for me to be present for each scene. Hence I am ensuring I turn up to shoot every day and shooting for the entire 12 hour stretch with no breaks in between. Though at the same time I am ensuring that I take good care of my back to not harm it any further", shares Himanshu.

Himanshu Soni continues to shoot for Agar Tum Na Hote in spite of major injury on set

Himanshu further says, "Coming from a daily soap background, I know the importance of telecasts and episode banks going on time due to the channel and producers having their deadlines. So while my health is important, I have committed to this show and it is my responsibility as an actor to fulfill my commitment by continuing with the shoot".

"My daily physio sessions are on and I am taking proper regular medication to ensure my health is in place so I can shoot without any hindrance, and I hope to recover soon enough so my daily shoots go even more smoothly", elaborates Himanshu.

ALSO READ:Nora Fatehi to judge the upcoming season of Dance Deewane Junior

Tags : , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Nora Fatehi to judge the upcoming season of…

The Kashmir Files’ director Vivek Agnihotri,…

EXCLUSIVE: Dasvi star Nimrat Kaur to…

BREAKING: Pushpa: The Rise – Part 01’s Hindi…

Panorama Music to launch the music for Ajay…

Kumkum Bhagya fame Pooja Banerjee and her…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2022 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification