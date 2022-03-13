Zee TV's Agar Tum Na Hote lead actor Himanshu Soni was recently injured on the sets of the show whilst shooting for an extensive sequence. In spite of the heavy injury Himanshu chose to continue shooting for the show. "Yes I recently suffered a back injury on set while shooting for a long sequence and I have in fact been advised bed rest for two months, but as the main character on the show I know how important it is for me to be present for each scene. Hence I am ensuring I turn up to shoot every day and shooting for the entire 12 hour stretch with no breaks in between. Though at the same time I am ensuring that I take good care of my back to not harm it any further", shares Himanshu.

Himanshu Soni continues to shoot for Agar Tum Na Hote in spite of major injury on set

Himanshu further says, "Coming from a daily soap background, I know the importance of telecasts and episode banks going on time due to the channel and producers having their deadlines. So while my health is important, I have committed to this show and it is my responsibility as an actor to fulfill my commitment by continuing with the shoot".

"My daily physio sessions are on and I am taking proper regular medication to ensure my health is in place so I can shoot without any hindrance, and I hope to recover soon enough so my daily shoots go even more smoothly", elaborates Himanshu.

