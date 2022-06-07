Brad Pitt has accused former wife Angelina Jolie of attempting to “inflict harm” on him by purposely damaging the reputation of the wine business - they previously co-owned together - as she secretly sold her stake to “a Russian oligarch” with “poisonous intentions.”

According to People publication, in Pitt's latest court filing in his ongoing battle with Jolie over the sale of Miraval, the actor claims that Jolie intentionally "sought to inflict harm on" him by selling her interests in the wine company. Pitt says they had agreed to never sell their respective interests in the family business without the other's consent. Pitt's legal team writes in the documents, filed Friday at Los Angeles County Superior Court, that Miraval became his "passion" project that grew "into a multimillion-dollar global business and one of the world's most highly regarded producers of rosé wine" through his work.

The actor accuses Jolie of contributing "nothing to Miraval's success." In the filing, Pitt's lawyers reportedly say that Jolie planned to sell her interest in October to Tenute del Mondo, which is "bent on taking control of Miraval" and is "indirectly owned and controlled by Yuri Shefler, the Russian billionaire who controls the Stoli Group." The filing from Pitt's team further stated that "Jolie pursued and then consummated the purported sale in secret, purposely keeping Pitt in the dark, and knowingly violating Pitt's contractual rights."

In 2008, the former couple, who share six kids, bought a controlling stake in the South of France vineyard and home Château Miraval where they later got married in 2014 and have in the past spent several family holidays together. The recent lawsuit also claims that Jolie sought to force Pitt into partnership with a stranger and his legal team further mentioned it as a "stranger with poisonous associations and intentions." Through the new documents, Pitt is seeking damages "in an amount to be proven at trial" and also that the sale made by Jolie to be declared "null and void."

