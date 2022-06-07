Known for films like the Pyaar Ka Punchnama series, Sonnalli Seygall has been busy with her work schedule but it seems like the actress has to let go of her work commitments for a few days. Taking to social media, Sonnalli announced that she is COVID positive and also requested others who came in contact with her to get themselves tested.

Sonnalli Seygall shares that she is Covid positive; requests others around her to get tested

In a recent post shared by Sonnalli Seygall on Instagram, she wrote a message along with her photo to speak about her contracting the virus. At the same time, she also announced that her CT account according to her reports are said to be ‘non-infectious’. The actress shared in the note saying, “*IMPORTANT* Now that I have your attention, swipe left for reality, which is me at my COVID best. Finally after 2 yrs I have contracted the virus. I am isolating and recovering ❤️‍???? This msg is also a reminder that covid is trying to crawl back into our lives, so mask up guys! This fight is gonna be a little longer than we thought, but we r in it to win it. Stay strong! Stay safe!”

She went on to add, “I must add that I really take pride in my immunity and I hardly ever fall sick.. but having contracted this virus now and having fever I guess after yearsss, I have to say it’s not a good feeling and the virus is everything horrible that they say it is. But having said that, lots of fluids, vitamins, medicines, meditation, prayers & lots of doggo love help heal you soonest???? Also, DOGS DO NOT SPREAD #corona !”

Sonnalli went on to warn everyone who have come in contact with her to get themselves tested saying, “P.S- Anyone who’s come in contact with me, pls get yourself tested, though my CT count is non infectious, according to my reports. Stay safe ☀️”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonnalli Seygall (Sonali) (@sonnalliseygall)



Followed by her message, many of her colleagues from the industry as well as friends and family posted comments for her recovery.

Also Read: Sonnalli Seygall sets the temperature soaring in multi-coloured skimpy bikini in Maldives

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.