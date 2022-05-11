T-Series and Reliance Entertainment joined hands with Match Cut Productions in making this dark humour laced satire titled, Sherdil: The Pilibhit Saga. The film is inspired by true events. Writer & Director of this film, Srijit Mukherji, has brought forth an insightful story about the adverse effects of urbanization, man-animal conflict, and poverty leading to a bizarre practice in a village that resides on the edge of a forest.

Srijit Mukherji, winner of multiple National Awards, has directed critically acclaimed films like Autograph (2010), Jaatishwar (2014), Chotushkone (2015), Rajkahini (2015), Ek Je Chilo Raja (2019) in the Bengali language among others. Sherdil – The Pilibhit Saga will be his second Hindi film after the 2017 period drama, Begum Jaan.

Not only has Srijit’s films won acclaim at Indian Film Festivals, but have also travelled to prominent International film festivals like Palm Springs International Film Festival in California, Abu Dhabi International Film Festival, MIAAC Film Festival in New York, Glasgow International Film Festival, London Indian Film Festival among others.

This being Srijit Mukherji’s dream project, he says, “I am glad to re-unite with Reliance Entertainment to make ‘Sherdil: The Pilibhit Saga’. I got inspired by the real incident of tragic practises in villages bordering the Pilibhit Tiger Reserve and I knew I had to capture it in my next. It takes great courage to sacrifice one’s life to save the family and my film revolves around this heroism with a focus on man & nature conflict. This subject is really close to my heart and I hope it will ignite the same emotions with the audiences regarding various social issues in our society.”

Sherdil: The Pilibhit Saga is presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series Film and Reliance Entertainment, produced by Bhushan Kumar and Reliance Entertainment, and production by Match Cut Productions Private Limited. The film stars Pankaj Tripathi, Neeraj Kabi, and Sayani Gupta and is directed by Srijit Mukherji.

The film will hit the big screens on 24th June, 2022.

