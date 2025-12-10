The teaser of Border 2 is set to reach an even wider global audience as it will be attached to Avatar: Fire and Ash, which releases theatrically on December 19, 2025. With the James Cameron spectacle expected to draw massive footfalls across cinemas, the makers of Border 2 are positioning the teaser alongside one of the biggest international releases of the year.

Border 2 teaser to be attached with Avatar: Fire and Ash in cinemas

The teaser is scheduled to launch earlier on December 16, coinciding with Vijay Diwas, marking India’s victory in the India-Pakistan 1971 war. The date has been chosen to underline the film’s patriotic core and its connection to a historic moment of national pride. Following its official launch, the teaser will roll out in theatres with Avatar: Fire and Ash, ensuring strong visibility across domestic and international screens.

A grand teaser launch event will take place in Mumbai in the presence of Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Ahaan Shetty, director Anurag Singh, and producers Bhushan Kumar and Nidhi Dutta. In addition, the teaser will be showcased simultaneously for audiences in Purnia (Bihar), Delhi, Hyderabad, and Chandigarh, reinforcing the makers’ intent to connect with viewers across regions.

Earlier, on August 15, 2025, the first poster of Border 2 was unveiled, featuring Sunny Deol in a commanding avatar as a battle-hardened soldier. Dressed in military gear and holding a bazooka, Deol’s intense look evoked strong recall value of his iconic role from the original Border, while signalling a larger, more contemporary war narrative rooted in courage and sacrifice.

Also Read: BREAKING: CBFC passes date announcement teaser of Border 2 with a U/A 16+ certificate

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.