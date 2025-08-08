2 years ago, the career of Sunny Deol went on another level after his action-packed entertainer Gadar 2 earned more than Rs. 500 crores at the box office. It led to demand for more big-scale films featuring the veteran star, especially those with a patriotic touch. Hence, the excitement knew no bounds for his fans when it came to light that he had signed Border 2. And now, it has come to light that a sneak peek of the much-awaited film of 2026 will be unveiled very soon.

BREAKING: CBFC passes date announcement teaser of Border 2 with a U/A 16+ certificate

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) passed a promo of Border 2 on Thursday, August 7. As per the CBFC database, the asset is named ‘Date announcement teaser no 1 – Border 2’. It is 1.1 minutes long, that is around 70 seconds, and has been passed with a U/A 16+ certificate.

The timing of the teaser being passed is significant. It was done a week before Independence Day and as per reports, the plan is to release the teaser on August 15. A source told Bollywood Hungama, “Border 2 is a patriotic film and what better time than to bring its teaser out on August 15. The teaser will give a glimpse of the film and its India vs Pakistan angle. At the same time, it’ll reiterate that the film is all set to release on January 23, 2026, as scheduled, that is, in the Republic Day week.”

Reports also claim that once the teaser is launched on August 15, it’ll also be provided to cinemas. The multiplexes have been asked to play the teaser during the shows of the biggest release of next week, War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR.

Besides Sunny Deol, Border 2 also stars Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty. It is produced by J P Dutta and directed by Anurag Singh.

