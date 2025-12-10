Anurag Kashyap’s Kennedy becomes ONLY Indian film selected for Letterboxd Video Store: “Finally the film will be available for the general audience”

Anurag Kashyap’s globally acclaimed neo-noir thriller Kennedy has achieved another significant milestone, becoming the only Indian film selected for the inaugural lineup of Letterboxd’s first-ever Video Store. The development marks a major moment for Indian cinema, as the film joins a carefully curated list of international titles on the global film discovery platform.

Letterboxd will officially launch its online rental platform, Video Store, on December 10. The service will offer a selection of acclaimed films, including festival favourites and Academy Award submissions that have largely remained inaccessible to wider audiences. Available across 23 countries at launch, the platform follows a transactional video-on-demand (TVOD) model, allowing viewers to rent films without a subscription. Among the nine hand-picked titles featured in the debut lineup is Kennedy, which premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in 2023 and quickly became one of the most talked-about Indian films on the international circuit.

Reacting to the news, Anurag Kashyap said, "I am happy that finally the film will be available for the general audience to watch in some parts of the world. It’s one of my most personal films and would love to get the audience feedback and reaction, and I am thankful to Letterboxd for putting it on their new platform. And I am, hopeful that we’ll soon be able to release it in India too as the producers are working on it."

Starring Rahul Bhatt and Sunny Leone, Kennedy is produced by Ranjan Singh, Good Bad Films, and Zee Studios. Shot predominantly at night across Mumbai over an intense 30-day schedule, the film follows an insomniac former cop, presumed dead, who continues to operate within a corrupt system while searching for personal redemption. Its moody visual palette and uncompromising narrative have earned it widespread critical attention.

Producer Ranjan Singh described the inclusion in Letterboxd’s Video Store as a momentous milestone for the team. He noted, "Yes, it’s a great moment that after traveling to almost 30 festivals across the world, the film will be available to cinephiles in these countries and we are extremely proud as the only Indian film in this line-up. We want to thank Letterboxd for choosing Kennedy and our studio partners Zee Studios for the support that they’ve given to make this possible. We are working together on the India release of the film soon."

Umesh Bansal, Chief Business Officer at Zee Studios, echoed the sentiment, stating, "Extremely elated to see Kennedy being talked about very highly in the Overseas market. This is a film, which we are truly proud of. We thank Letterboxd for this opportunity & are awaiting to see the audiences' response."

Sophie Shi, Head of Studios at EST N8, which facilitated the release, said, "We’re proud to help bring Kennedy to audiences through Letterboxd’s first-ever Video Store. EST N8 is committed to elevating bold Asian storytelling globally, and Kennedy embodies that mission. We’re thrilled to see Anurag Kashyap’s powerful film reach even more cinephiles."

Following its Cannes premiere, Kennedy went on to screen at several major festivals, including the Sydney International Film Festival, Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival, Neuchâtel International Fantastic Film Festival, MOTELX in Lisbon, Indie Meme Film Festival in Austin, the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, London Indian Film Festival, Fantastic Fest in the US, Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival, and the Kolkata International Film Festival, among others.

The film will be available on Letterboxd Video Store in countries including the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Australia, New Zealand, the Netherlands, Belgium, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, and Switzerland.

