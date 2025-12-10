The makers of Border 2 are set to unveil the film’s teaser on December 16, marking a significant moment for the highly anticipated sequel. The teaser will be officially launched at a special event in Mumbai, attended by Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Ahaan Shetty, director Anurag Singh, and producers Bhushan Kumar and Nidhi Dutta.

Border 2 teaser to release on Vijay Diwas, December 16; grand launch planned in Mumbai

Adding to the scale of the launch, the teaser will also be showcased simultaneously for fans across key cities, including Purnia in Bihar, Delhi, Hyderabad, and Chandigarh, allowing audiences in different parts of the country to be part of the moment together.

The teaser release date holds strong national significance, as December 16 is observed as Vijay Diwas, commemorating India’s victory in the 1971 Indo-Pak war. The choice of the date aligns closely with the film’s theme, reinforcing the emotional and patriotic core that the Border franchise has long been associated with.

Earlier, on August 15, 2025, the first poster of Border 2 was unveiled, featuring Sunny Deol in a powerful visual that immediately set the tone for the film. The poster showed Deol returning as a battle-hardened soldier, dressed in full military gear and holding a bazooka, his intense expression reflecting courage, resolve, and sacrifice. The image strongly evoked memories of his iconic performance in the original Border, while signalling a larger, emotionally charged narrative ahead.

Speaking about the project, producer Bhushan Kumar had earlier described Border as more than just a film. “Border is more than a film — it’s an emotion for every Indian. With Border 2, we aim to carry forward that legacy and bring it to a new generation. The new release date gives audiences more time to come together and experience the film in theatres during an extended Republic Day weekend,” he said.

