EXCLUSIVE: Inox R City Ghatkopar at it again; after viral Mission Impossible fiasco, theatre now cancels Khuda Gawah’s special screening: “Patrons were angry; some had come all the way from Andheri, Panvel”

In the post-pandemic era, there has been a renewed interest to watch re-releases or special screenings of older classics on the big screen. Hence, many such shows often get sold out or have high occupancy. And when patrons travel from one part of the city to another only to realize that the show has been cancelled, one can imagine the frustration. This is what happened on Saturday, June 14, during the special show of Khuda Gawah (1992), starring Amitabh Bachchan and Sridevi, held at Mumbai’s Inox R City Ghatkopar.

The show was scheduled for 5:30 PM in the 160-seater audi of Screen 7. Just around the show time, the management informed the patrons that the show had been cancelled as the content hadn’t been delivered to the cinema hall. As per reports, the show had an occupancy of nearly 90%, that is around 140-145 people were present. As expected, the patrons created a ruckus.

Bollywood Hungama spoke to Sriram Jay. He revealed how things unfolded, “I had booked the tickets of Khuda Gawah in advance. At the entrance, the QR code on my ticket wasn’t getting scanned despite multiple attempts. Then I was told that there is no show of Khuda Gawah and that it was replaced by Final Destination Bloodlines. The manager approached me. He said they didn’t receive the content of the film. He was shocked to know that I wasn’t called and informed about Khuda Gawah’s cancellation.”

He added, “I came to the theatre with great expectations and excitement to watch Khuda Gawah. There was almost 90% occupancy. Some patrons created a scene at the booking counter and refused to go back. This is so unprofessional. Imagine spoiling the weekend like this!”

He added, “The patrons were very upset. Some came all the way from Andheri; some even came from Panvel. I totally empathize with them. Someone called the BookMyShow customer care over this episode and they made it clear that they were not informed by the cinema hall over the cancellation of the show.”

The theatre provided a refund or allowed viewers to watch another film in the multiplex. Sriram Jay revealed, “I paid Rs. 300 for two tickets for Khuda Gawah. The management told me to select another movie which I did – Materialists – but the cost of the ticket was much higher. However, they were kind enough not to charge the difference; they adjusted against the amount of Rs. 300 that I had originally paid.”

He continued, “But the point here is that modern cinemas are very casual about such incidents. They feel, 'We are saying sorry and refunding the money' is enough as compensation. But what about deficiency in service? What about the loss of experience?”

This is the second such incident in Inox R City Ghatkopar in the last 30 days. In May, a frustrated moviegoer posted a video after the show of the Hindi version of Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning was cancelled, that too after making the attendees wait for 30 minutes. In the video, the theatre staffer can be seen explaining that the film couldn’t be played as the KDM wasn’t delivered. However, the Reddit user claimed that the show couldn’t be played as the projectionist wasn’t available. What angered the patrons was the lackadaisical attitude of the staff and refusal to cancel the food orders; the moviegoers instead were told to take the popcorn home. The video went viral and was covered by several news websites as well.

