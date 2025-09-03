Speculations around Diljit Dosanjh’s exit from No Entry 2 have been put to rest as producer Boney Kapoor confirmed that the actor-singer is no longer a part of the much-anticipated sequel. The news comes after days of conjecture linking his departure to creative differences and the casting controversy around his recent film Sardaar Ji 3.

In a conversation with NDTV, Kapoor clarified that the reason was purely logistical. “Yes, we have parted in good spirits as the dates were not aligning with our requirements; hopefully, we will soon do a Punjabi film together,” he said.

Diljit, who was initially announced as one of the three leads alongside Varun Dhawan and Arjun Kapoor, faced a packed schedule that overlapped with No Entry 2’s production timeline. The actor is set to headline his Aura Tour across Australia and New Zealand from October 26 to November 13, 2025. This, coupled with his ongoing film commitments, left no window for him to accommodate the sequel.

Earlier, a report by PeepingMoon quoted a source saying, “Diljit’s packed touring schedule was becoming a challenge for the No Entry team. The film requires extensive planning for its massive sequel, and unfortunately, Diljit’s dates just couldn’t align. Given these constraints, both sides have amicably and mutually decided to part ways.”

The Punjabi superstar continues to juggle between cinema and international tours. He recently wrapped his portion for Border 2, which also stars Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty, and Sunny Deol. The film is slated to release on January 26, 2026.

