The eagerly awaited sequel to the 2005 comedy hit No Entry, titled No Entry 2, has encountered a significant setback. Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh has exited the project, citing tight scheduling as the reason for his departure.

Initially announced as one of the three leads alongside Varun Dhawan and Arjun Kapoor, Dosanjh’s packed commitments ultimately forced him to opt out. He is set to embark on his “Aura Tour” in Australia and New Zealand from October 26 to November 13, 2025, which clashes directly with the film’s planned shooting schedule. Additionally, he has other film projects lined up during that period, leaving no room for the sequel’s production. Despite producer Boney Kapoor’s efforts to coordinate and find a mutually agreeable time, both parties decided to “part ways amicably.”

Diljit, however, has not stepped away due to the reported creative differences or the controversy surrounding Hania Amir’s casting in Sardaar 3. His departure is solely the result of irreconcilable scheduling conflicts. The Punjabi singer-actor was supposed to play one of the three leading men alongside Varun Dhawan and Arjun Kapoor in this Anees Bazmee directorial, produced by Boney Kapoor.

A source close to the project told Peepingmoon, “Diljit’s packed touring schedule was becoming a challenge for the No Entry team. The film requires extensive planning for its massive sequel, and unfortunately, Diljit’s dates just couldn’t align. Given these constraints, both sides have amicably and mutually decided to part ways.”

With Dosanjh's departure, the team is now scouting for a replacement, a process that may delay the film's production timeline. Industry insiders suggest that securing another suitable lead at short notice may be difficult, adding to the project's uncertainty.

Director Anees Bazmee has publicly acknowledged the development with composure. “Main kabhi safaiyaan nahi deta,” he stated, dismissing speculation about creative disagreements. He emphasized, “I’m just happy that the film is getting made. There’s no bigger joy than that,” recalling that casting changes are nothing new in his experience. He expressed confidence that the audience ultimately embraces the choices made. “It’s not like I’ve always worked with my first choices. I’ve had to work with my second and even third choices. But the audience always ended up loving them.”

As the team navigates this casting transition, anticipation builds for how No Entry 2 will move forward with its ensemble now shifting course, fans await news of both a new lead and a confirmed shooting schedule.

