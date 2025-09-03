In an exciting development for Indian content on the global stage, Suncity, Sunny Leone’s production company, and Andolan Films, led by acclaimed filmmaker Vikramaditya Motwane, have announced a co-production deal for an upcoming international web series. The project will be a biopic, with Suncity having earlier acquired the rights to the story.

Sunny Leone and Vikramaditya Motwane join forces for international biopic series

Sunny Leone expressed her enthusiasm about the collaboration, saying, “I’m thrilled about this collaboration. This biopic is based on a story that truly inspired me, and I can’t wait for audiences to experience it.”

While details about the series remain scarce, the partnership marks an intriguing union of creative forces. Leone, who recently produced Badass Ravikumar starring Himesh Reshammiya, has been steadily expanding her footprint in the content production space. Motwane, on the other hand, has garnered acclaim for his 2025 Netflix series Black Warrant, which was an instant hit and has already been confirmed for a second season.

Black Warrant captivated audiences with its intense storytelling and layered characters, set against the backdrop of Delhi’s notorious Tihar Jail. Season 2 is expected to delve even deeper into the moral complexities faced by the jailer and explore the psyche of some of India’s most dangerous inmates.

