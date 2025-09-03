Shararat fame Simple Kaul CONFIRMS divorce from husband Rahul Loomba after 15 years of marriage: “It is mutual and we are very mature humans”

Television actress Simple Kaul, widely recognized for her roles in Shararat, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, and several other shows, has confirmed her separation from husband Rahul Loomba after 15 years of marriage. The actress shared the news with Bombay Times, stating that the decision to part ways was mutual.

Shararat fame Simple Kaul CONFIRMS divorce from husband Rahul Loomba after 15 years of marriage: “It is mutual and we are very mature humans”

“It’s very recent. It is mutual and we are very mature humans. We’re more than family. It just doesn’t go in my head that it is done because so many years of my life I’ve known this person,” she said, reflecting on the emotional weight of the decision.

Simple further explained that despite the separation, she continues to live with love and positivity. “I don’t know how people detach. It doesn’t happen in my mind. I live with love, and I walk through my life with a lot of love, a lot of happiness, and a lot of spiritual awareness. This is how I live,” she added.

Simple Kaul and Rahul Loomba tied the knot in 2010 and had been together for over a decade and a half. The actress did not disclose the reason behind their split.

Simple Kaul has been a steady presence on television for years, winning audiences with her performances in popular shows like Shararat and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. She was last seen in the 2022 series Ziddi Dil Maane Na.

Also Read: Simple Kaul expresses surprise over a day like ‘International Day of Happiness’; says, “A life filled with gratitude is a life filled with happiness”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.