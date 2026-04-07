Boney Kapoor adds Mercedes-Benz V-Class worth up to Rs 1.7 crore to his garage

Film producer Boney Kapoor has expanded his garage with the addition of a premium new vehicle, the Mercedes-Benz V-Class, a model widely known for its emphasis on comfort, space and chauffeur-driven luxury. The acquisition reflects a growing preference among film personalities for high-end multi-purpose vehicles designed to double as mobile work and relaxation spaces.

Boney Kapoor adds Mercedes-Benz V-Class worth up to Rs 1.7 crore to his garage

A luxury MPV designed for comfort and privacy

The Mercedes-Benz V-Class is often described as a private lounge on wheels because of its spacious cabin layout and executive-focused interiors. It is especially popular among celebrities and business leaders who rely on chauffeur-driven travel and require both comfort and discretion during commutes.

In India, the vehicle is available in multiple variants, with prices typically ranging between Rs 1.4 crore and Rs 1.7 crore depending on specifications and customization options.

Premium interiors with executive seating

One of the defining highlights of the V-Class is its six-seater configuration featuring captain seats in the rear. These seats are designed for long-distance comfort and provide a business-class style travel experience.

The vehicle also includes ambient lighting, advanced suspension tuned for smoother rides and a high-end infotainment system that enhances in-car convenience. Together, these features position the V-Class as a preferred choice for buyers seeking a balance between practicality and luxury.

A growing celebrity favourite in Bollywood

The Mercedes-Benz V-Class has steadily become a common presence in celebrity garages due to its generous cabin space and privacy-focused layout. For film industry professionals who often travel between studios, meetings and events across the city, the vehicle offers both functionality and prestige.

With this addition, Boney Kapoor joins a long list of prominent personalities who have opted for luxury MPVs as part of their everyday travel setup.

Also Read: Jisshu Sengupta, Karishma Tanna starrer Mom 2 goes on floors at Yamuna Expressway Film City; Boney Kapoor shares details

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