Abhijeet Mohan Warang’s directorial explores the history of RSS and the teaser seems to have sparked conversation ahead of early theatrical debut.

The makers of Aakhri Sawal, starring Sanjay Dutt, have officially announced a revised release date for the film. Originally scheduled to arrive in cinemas on May 16, 2026, the film has now been preponed and will hit theatres on May 8, 2026, bringing its release forward by over a week.

Sanjay Dutt starrer Aakhri Sawal gets new release date — film preponed to May 8

The decision to advance the release comes amid growing buzz around the project, particularly following the unveiling of its teaser. Released on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, the teaser offered a glimpse into the film’s narrative, which delves into the history of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), founded in 1925. While brief, the teaser has already generated considerable discussion for its subject matter and tone.

Positioned as an intense and thought-provoking drama, Aakhri Sawal aims to explore lesser-known aspects of the organisation’s journey while raising broader questions that are expected to unfold over the course of the film. The early promotional material has been described as direct and provocative, setting the stage for a narrative that could spark conversations upon release.

The film is directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Abhijeet Mohan Warang, who previously earned a Special Mention at the 67th National Film Awards for his Marathi-language film Picasso. Warang has built a body of work spanning Marathi and Hindi cinema, with projects such as Deja Vu, Prem Pratha Dhumshan, Piccolo, and the short film Virtual Reality.

Aakhri Sawal is presented by Nikhil Nanda and produced by Nikhil Nanda along with Sanjay Dutt. The film is co-produced by Puneet Nanda, Dr. Deepak Singh, Gaurav Dubey, and Ujjwal Anand. The story, screenplay, and dialogues have been written by Utkarsh Naithani.

Backed by Nikhil Nanda Motion Pictures, which has delivered multiple projects for digital platforms including JioHotstar, the film has steadily built anticipation since its announcement. With its release now advanced, Aakhri Sawal is set to arrive in cinemas sooner than expected, positioning itself as one of the notable theatrical releases in early May 2026.

Also Read: Aakhri Sawal Teaser | Yeh Sirf Shuruaat Hai | Sanjay Dutt | Namashi | Amit Sadh | Sameera Reddy

More Pages: Aakhri Sawal Box Office Collection

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